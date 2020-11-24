Fire officials investigating explosion on Smith Rd. in Fortson

FORTSON, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire officials are investigating an explosion that happened in Fortson Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said a 10,000-gallon fuel cell of kerosene erupted near the 3000 block of Smith Road. Fire crews responded at around 2:30 p.m. There was significant damage to the fuel vessel.
An airport crash truck applied foam to the flames.
Two minor injuries were reported, and the fire was controlled within an hour.
No hazardous material was released for the public to be concerned with.
