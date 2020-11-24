Holiday travel looking different during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to AAA, all forms of holiday travel is expected to be lower than in year’s past because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday, some people said so far, so good. Whether they are traveling within the state or coming all the way down from Wisconsin, everyone said the roads are not very busy yet.
“I’m taking my mom to Eufaula,” Angie McCleery said.
Amy Choate is heading to Panama City.
1,120 miles is how far Tom Hess is traveling from his home of Baldwin, Wisconsin.
“I went and visited my parents in Atlanta, and now we’re heading to Panama City,” Holly Sinco said.
As Thanksgiving is just two days away, many Americans are heading to visit friends and family, despite CDC guidelines urging people to stay home. AAA reports travel by air and by car has fallen this year, with approximately four percent fewer drivers and nearly half of flyers staying home. For those who are traveling, AAA said 95 percent are choosing one method over the other.
“Most people, if they make the personal decision to travel, then they’re going to travel in their own vehicles rather than air travel,” AAA representative Garrett Townsend said.
As drivers take a pit stop in Columbus, they said so far the roads are light, not bumper-to-bumper just yet.
“Not bad at all, got straight through, no stops at all,” Choate reported.
“So far, it’s been really good. It’s been light,” McCleery said.
“Oh it’s been great, no traffic, no real issues, and when we stop it feels safe and social distanced. So, we feel good,” Sinco added.
AAA reports with many people choosing to drive instead of fly, people need to preplan. Townsend said because of the coronavirus pandemic, you need to think about where you plan to stop.
“Perhaps last year you didn’t think about stopping in a restaurant or somewhere to eat, but you may want to think about packing your meals and extra snacks,” Townsend said.
AAA predicts Wednesday to be the busier travel day. Those who decide to hit the road for Thanksgiving will find cheaper gas prices. On average, gas prices nationally are nearly 50 cents cheaper than this time last year with October averages the lowest in more than 15 years.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.