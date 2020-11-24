Jury trials set to resume in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A critical part of the judicial infrastructure is preparing to resume in Muscogee County.
Chief Judge Gil McBride sent out a plan outlining what jury trials will look like in the age of COVID-19.
The plan was put together by judges, prosecutors, law enforcement, and criminal defense attorneys. It includes health screenings, excusal forms for prospective jurors, and viewing rooms for members of the public to watch trials without overcrowding a room.
“So, I think whichever side you’re on, whether it’s the DA’s office, whether it’s the defense side, I think it’s about time. Everyone’s happy that we’ll be able to move these cases,” said defense attorney Stacey Jackson.
Jurors will report to the Columbus Ice Rink to be questioned instead of the government center. They are also splitting up the number of jurors into smaller groups for questioning, and during the trial, witnesses will wear clear face masks so that attorneys and jurors can see their faces.
Trials are set to begin Jan. 4.
