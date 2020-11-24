Opelika police release surveillance photos of theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a theft suspect.
On Nov. 18, Opelika police began an investigation into a theft of property first degree at Almost Anything Pawn, located in the 200 block of 9th Street in Opelika.
In security footage from Nov. 17 at approximately 2:45 p.m., the suspect can be seen on camera reaching over the display case taking multiple bracelets and placing them in his pockets.
The suspect is a male. He can be seen wearing a black hat, black mask, black long sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and grey and white Jordan shoes.
If you have any information on this suspect, call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
