Wet Weather On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry stretch of weather, our rain chances go up for the holiday travel day on Wednesday. Many of you should remain dry tomorrow morning, however, once we head into the afternoon and evening, that is your better shot at on and off showers with rumbles of thunder. Wednesday night seems to be the wettest time time frame with showers and T-storms around midnight or so. Thanksgiving looks unsettled but not a washout, morning showers with afternoon mostly cloudy skies with a isolated shower not being ruled out. Temperature wise, we will be rather warm with low and middle 70s both days. Wet weather continues into the weekend, temps in the 60s to near 70. Then we turn our attention to a winter like pattern for next week. Safe travels and stay with WTVM by downloading our free weather app!