27-year-old killed in Macon County identified; 2 arrested

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead Monday.
Sheriff Andre Brunson identified the victim as 27-year-old Jonathan Daniels.
Brunson said Daniels’ death is being investigated as a homicide, and two people are now in custody.
The suspects’ names and charges have not been released.
Brunson confirmed it was a shooting death and that it happened at a pistol range in Notasulga. He did not disclose more details.
Brunson said the State Bureau of Investigation and Notasulga police are assisting his office.
