AO Discover Museum in Auburn gearing up for inaugural Christmas event

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A hands-on science museum in East Alabama kicks off its inaugural Christmas event Friday.
At AO Discover in Auburn, families can enjoy a winter wonderland with Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, plus socially distant pictures with Santa Claus, llama Claus, and a Christmas unicorn.
There will be scavenger hunts, STEAM demonstrations, music, and food trucks. Katie Murrah, the founder of AO Discover, said with timed entries and other precautions, it’s a fun and safe way to enjoy the holidays.
“We wanted to provide something, especially this year, for children, students, families to come together and have a safe and magical experience, and also spend some time together, enjoy the holidays together,” said Murrah. “To have fun and be able to do some traditional holiday things, but also introduce STEM just a little bit.”
The celebrations take place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 20. The cost to attend is $25 per household.
