Auburn police arrest Phenix City woman on multiple charges

Auburn police arrest Phenix City woman on multiple charges
Auburn police arrest Phenix City woman on multiple charges (Source: City of Auburn)
By Olivia Gunn | November 25, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 5:17 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a woman Tuesday on multiple charges.

Ashley Stinson, 26, of Phenix City is charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and obstructing government operations.

The arrest stems from an investigation after Auburn police located a stolen vehicle and made contact with Stinson inside the vehicle.

Stinson was transported to the Lee County Jail where she was held on a $6,800 bond. Police say more charges are possible as the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.