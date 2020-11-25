Auburn police arrest Phenix City woman on multiple charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a woman Tuesday on multiple charges.
Ashley Stinson, 26, of Phenix City is charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and obstructing government operations.
The arrest stems from an investigation after Auburn police located a stolen vehicle and made contact with Stinson inside the vehicle.
Stinson was transported to the Lee County Jail where she was held on a $6,800 bond. Police say more charges are possible as the case remains under investigation.
