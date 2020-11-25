Black Voters Matter partners with local organizations to host food giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Black Voters Matter partnered with the Urban League of Greater Columbus and Metropolitan Baptist Church to host a Thanksgiving food drive-thru giveaway Tuesday all while reminding residents to vote.
Families were given a free box filled with items for a full Thanksgiving dinner, including a turkey or ham. The event took place at Metropolitan Baptist Church.
The organization said this was one way to thank residents and give back for all they do.
“We wanted to be able to give back to the community,” said Susan Cooper, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Columbus. “We just want to say thanks in giving back to the community because we know that right now during COVID-19, people are struggling.”
“When we are coming together as a community, as a culture, we can galvanize our resources and make sure that we are feeding the least of thee,” said Pastor Curtis Crocker of Metropolitan Baptist Church.
The Urban League was on site registering people to vote and assisting with absentee ballot requests for the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia.
