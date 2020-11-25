Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near 12th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
14-year-old Iverson Lopez was last seen Thursday morning, Nov. 19, in the area of Beallwood near 12th Ave. He may also be seen in the area of the 3000 block of Victory Dr., according to police.
His clothing description is unknown. He is 130 pounds and 5-feet-7-inches tall.
If you have any information about Iverson’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.
