Improving Conditions For Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wet Wednesday Night is on the way as we track some light to moderate rainfall across the Valley. A 40% coverage in that rain will continue through tomorrow morning. It will not be raining everywhere the whole time however. If your turkey dinner plans take you outside, you should be good to go after 6PM or so. Before than I cant rule out a shower or two, but nothing heavy or severe. Friday seems to be the driest out of the next few days, with only a 20% coverage of wet weather, temps on the warm I might add, with many low to mid 70s the next couple days. Weekend outlook looks more wet than not, with Sunday being the wetter of the two weekend days. Have the rain gear ready! Next week the coldest air of the season arrives with much below average temperatures. The first freeze and even hard freeze is possible early next week!