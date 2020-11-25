Keeping pets healthy during the Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It may be tempting to sneak a treat to your pet from the Thanksgiving table, but veterinarians are advising against it.
Foods high in fat can lead to pancreatitis. Other dangers for pets at the dinner table include turkey bones, which according to Veterinarian Dr. Hank Hill, is a big no.
“I have folks who try to give turkey carcasses to them, and the sharp bones perforate the intestine and cause peritonitis,” said Hill. “It is a very, very dangerous thing to do. And any change of diet from one food to the next can be upsetting to the GI track. So, you want to try to keep things as normal as you can.”
There are some foods that pets can receive that are easy to digest. Plain sweet potato or mashed potatoes along with canned pumpkin with nothing added to it can be a tasty and health alternative.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.