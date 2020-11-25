LIST: When your favorite stores are opening for Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After you finish eating your body weight in turkey, you better get a good night’s sleep if you’re planning on getting up and taking advantage of some early morning Black Friday deals.
COVID-19 has seemingly changed the way we do everything and Black Friday will be no different.
If you are going out to crowded stores, make sure you are taking the necessary precautions to keep yourself and others healthy, while grabbing some great deals.
Check out our list of stores and their Black Friday hours in the list below!
Academy Sports + Outdoors
5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Ashley HomeStore
7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Barnes and Noble
Opening at 8:00 a.m.
Bath & Body Works
Opening at 6:00 a.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Opening at 6:00 a.m.
Belk
Opening at 7:00 a.m.
Best Buy
5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Big Lots
Thanksgiving: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Black Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Burlington
Opening at 7:00 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Opening at 5:00 a.m.
Dollar General
Thanksgiving: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Black Friday: Normal hours
Five Below
8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
GameStop
Opening at 7:00 a.m.
Harbor Freight Tools
7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Home Depot
Opening at 6:00 a.m.
JCPenney
Opening at 5:00 a.m.
Lowe’s
Opening at 6:00 a.m.
Macy’s
5:00 a.m. to Midnight
Mattress Firm
8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Michaels
Opening at 7:00 a.m.
Office Depot
9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Old Navy
Midnight to 11:00 p.m.
PetSmart
7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sassy and Southern Boutique
8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Staples
Opening at 9:00 a.m.
Target
Opening at 7:00 a.m.
Ulta
6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Walmart
Opening at 5:00 a.m.
This is a developing list. More stores will be added.
