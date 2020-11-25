LIST: When your favorite stores are opening for Black Friday

Black Friday (Source: Pixabay)
By Alex Jones | November 25, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After you finish eating your body weight in turkey, you better get a good night’s sleep if you’re planning on getting up and taking advantage of some early morning Black Friday deals.

COVID-19 has seemingly changed the way we do everything and Black Friday will be no different.

If you are going out to crowded stores, make sure you are taking the necessary precautions to keep yourself and others healthy, while grabbing some great deals.

Check out our list of stores and their Black Friday hours in the list below!

Academy Sports + Outdoors

5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Ashley HomeStore

7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Barnes and Noble

Opening at 8:00 a.m.

Bath & Body Works

Opening at 6:00 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Opening at 6:00 a.m.

Belk

Opening at 7:00 a.m.

Best Buy

5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Black Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Burlington

Opening at 7:00 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Opening at 5:00 a.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Black Friday: Normal hours

Five Below

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

GameStop

Opening at 7:00 a.m.

Harbor Freight Tools

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Home Depot

Opening at 6:00 a.m.

JCPenney

Opening at 5:00 a.m.

Lowe’s

Opening at 6:00 a.m.

Macy’s

5:00 a.m. to Midnight

Mattress Firm

8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Michaels

Opening at 7:00 a.m.

Office Depot

9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Old Navy

Midnight to 11:00 p.m.

PetSmart

7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sassy and Southern Boutique

8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Staples

Opening at 9:00 a.m.

Target

Opening at 7:00 a.m.

Ulta

6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Walmart

Opening at 5:00 a.m.

This is a developing list. More stores will be added.

