Missing child alert issued for Tallapoosa County teen

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a missing child alert was issued for 17-year-old Vivian “Addis” Tilley. Tilley was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. at Miranda Cove in Jackson Gap.
Tilley is described as being 5′8″ tall and weighing 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Addis Tilley, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or call 911.
