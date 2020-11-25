Mural in downtown Columbus captures the eye as building undergoes renovation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A site in Columbus is catching the eye of many who pass by the old Regions Bank building on 13th Street at the corner of 2nd Avenue.
The former bank and body shop is undergoing renovation. The face of a young Martin Luther King, Jr. as a nine-year-old child is painted over 70 times across the building.
It’s a collaboration between Columbus real estate developer Chris Woodruff and Opelika artist R.C. Hagans.
“What better icon to out on the side of a building than Martin Luther King,” said Woodruff.
“The image makes me think about potential, his idea of people not being judged,” said Hagans. “But being judged by their actions, not by the things they can’t control, but by the things they can control.”
Woodruff said the mural is his love letter to the city of Columbus for all the blessings the city has given him.
