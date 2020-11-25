One Year Later: Aniah Blanchard’s remains found in Macon Co.

By Olivia Gunn | November 25, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 11:50 PM

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Wednesday marks one year since Aniah Blanchard’s body was found in Macon County.

Blanchard went missing after stopping at a gas station in Auburn Oct. 23. A few days later, a surveillance video was released, pointing to Ibraheem Yazeed as a suspect in her disappearance.

Blanchard was found nearly a month later in a wooded area. Even though there was a memorial for Blanchard, there was never a burial because as part of the investigation, authorities kept her remains for several months.

Blanchard’s family buried her earlier this year.

