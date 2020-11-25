Opelika distilling company finalist for Alabama Small Business of the Year

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika distillery is one of three businesses in the running for Alabama Small Business of the Year, according to the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.
John Emerald Distilling Company was nominated for the award by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.
“John Emerald quickly came to mind when we got this award application…Their generous arms are always open to the Chamber in support of everything we do…They have donated numerous bottles of their famous whiskey, gin, vodka, and others for our Opelika Gift Baskets. We are so fortunate to have them in our community and as a Chamber member,” said Opelika President and CEO Ali Rauch.
John Emerald Distilling Company also made the first legal whiskey distilled in Alabama since Prohibition.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the distillery began making hand sanitizer according to FDA guidelines for hospitals, businesses and individuals.
The businesses are being judged on leadership and community support, chamber involvement and business success.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.