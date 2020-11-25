Shooting in Sumter Co. leaves one person dead; suspect in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a shooting in Sumter County Wednesday evening.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rainbow Terrace area shortly after 6 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, deputies along with first responders found a male deceased from an apparent gunshot.
The names of the victim and suspect are not being released, pending notification of family.
The suspect is in custody and is being held at the Sumter County Jail. According to the Sumter County
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.