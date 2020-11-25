Shoppers in Columbus talk COVID-19’s impact on Thanksgiving grocery lists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pandemic doesn’t appear to be deterring grocery shoppers from stocking up on their Thanksgiving favorites.
Local grocery stores have been jammed with shoppers the last few days as they get their last minute items for their special dinner.
“It was busy. Lines are full,” said Victoria Hodge.
“Toilet paper. A lot of the meats and stuff were gone this time as opposed to last year,” said another shopper.
“Everything is pretty much off the shelves. Every store you go to is pretty much packed,” Tatyana Williams said.
The Williams family said they’ve been to multiple stores looking for chicken to have with their Thanksgiving meal. They’ll still be cooking their Thanksgiving favorites to enjoy this year, but their family gathering will be smaller this year due to the pandemic. With less people to cook for, Williams said they will be spending less money on groceries this Thanksgiving.
But for others, the coronavirus pandemic has the opposite affect on how much they’re spending at the grocery store.
“This year is more cooking because we’re being at home more. So, it’s not like you’re bringing a dish just to go to other family members’ house. So, it’s pretty much you’re cooking a whole meal as opposed to a few things to take over to a family member’s house,” one shopper said.
While crowded aisles may be a somewhat “normal” sight in grocery stores before a big holiday, there are some noticeable changes this year.
“They just want you to follow in a line and not be too close to each other. Wear a mask,” Hodge said.
“Hand sanitizer when I go in, hand sanitizer when I go out. Mask on at all times,” said Devin Threat.
After what Williams calls a lonely year, she’s looking forward to enjoying a hot meal with her family while taking safety precautions this Thanksgiving.
“For some people, it may put a dent in their budget just because of working with the pandemic and everything, but I think by the grace of God everything will work out,” she explained.
Most of the shoppers News Leader 9 spoke with at several grocery stores throughout Columbus Tuesday were on their second trip getting last minute items before Thanksgiving. They said they did most of their shopping over the weekend.
