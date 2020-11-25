Small businesses in Uptown Columbus encouraging community to shop local this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several small businesses in Uptown Columbus are hoping you will shop local this Small Business Saturday.
On Nov. 28, Uptown Columbus is encouraging the community to support local shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.
“Our conscientious business owners are working hard to provide a convenient and safe environment for shoppers,” says Tracey Green, Director of Communications for Uptown Columbus. “Almost all of the businesses in Uptown Columbus are back open and operating successfully with social distancing guidelines in place and the wide sidewalks also provide plenty of space for pedestrians and diners to enjoy a visit.”
Many of the participating businesses are also offering exclusive deals. Below is a list of all the businesses that are participating.
- Big Dog Fleet Feet
- Chancellor’s
- Fountain City Coffee
- Freeze Frame
- Kilwins
- Maltitude
- Picassos
- Posh Peach
- Ride on Smoothies
- Rocket Fizz
- Salt Life
- Uptown Exclusives
- Uptown Float
- Whitewater Express
