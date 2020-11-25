Surge in coronavirus cases causing concern as people gather for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health officials across the United States are expecting an uptick in coronavirus cases as people are gathering this holiday season.
Cary Burcham, the chief nursing officer at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, said the virus is going to be around for a while, but at least now healthcare providers feel like they have some semblance of control over the spread of it.
As Piedmont and many others prepare for the possibility of a vaccine coming within the next few months, Burcham said they’re also preparing for something else.
“We’re now planning for what we refer to as the third wave in this community, adequate supplies, very adequate supplies, very well-trained providers and nursing staff to take care of these patients,” Burcham said. “We understand the acute phase of the disease process very well now. All of that in the context of a pandemic makes me feel good.”
Burcham said his main message would be don’t let your guard down. Continue to practice social distancing and wearing a mask.
