Two suspects wanted in Opelika for fraudulent use of a credit card

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.
On October 6, two suspects were seen on camera using a stolen credit card at Walmart, located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.
Photos of the suspects in the fraudulent bank card use have been released.
The first suspect is a male with dreadlocks, a full beard and is wearing a white t-shirt, dark sweatpants and black shoes. The second suspect is also a male with a short afro hairstyle. He is wearing a black mask, white t-shirt, dark shorts and black shoes.
Please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
