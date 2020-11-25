Two suspects wanted in Opelika for fraudulent use of a credit card

By Jessie Gibson | November 25, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 3:47 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

On October 6, two suspects were seen on camera using a stolen credit card at Walmart, located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

Photos of the suspects in the fraudulent bank card use have been released.

The first suspect is a male with dreadlocks, a full beard and is wearing a white t-shirt, dark sweatpants and black shoes. The second suspect is also a male with a short afro hairstyle. He is wearing a black mask, white t-shirt, dark shorts and black shoes.

Please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

