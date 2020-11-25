Unsettled Weather Pattern Over the Thanksgiving Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we approach Thanksgiving, the stretch of recent dry weather takes a backseat for a more unsettled weather pattern through early next week. Temperatures will also run warmer than average with highs in the 70s and lows near 60 through the weekend. For today, the best rain coverage should hold off until the evening and overnight hours with some showers and storms around for Thanksgiving morning. Our severe weather threat looks next to none in the Valley, but a few stronger storms are possible to our west across Central Alabama. Some sun will break through tomorrow afternoon, so any socially-distant outside dining plans should fare better during the PM hours, but have the WTVM Weather app handy to keep track of things!
Black Friday features a mix of sun and clouds with just some isolated showers, but rain coverage goes back up to 50-70% Saturday into Monday as a more potent low pressure system heads our way. This system will bring a strong cold front through the Southeast on Monday, which will bring a blast of winter air across Georgia and Alabama for the start of December. Too soon to say with certainty just how cold we could get, but for now highs in the 50s and lows in 30s look like a possibility by next Tuesday. Stay tuned and have a safe Thanksgiving holiday!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.