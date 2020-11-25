Unsettled Weather Pattern Over the Thanksgiving Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we approach Thanksgiving, the stretch of recent dry weather takes a backseat for a more unsettled weather pattern through early next week. Temperatures will also run warmer than average with highs in the 70s and lows near 60 through the weekend. For today, the best rain coverage should hold off until the evening and overnight hours with some showers and storms around for Thanksgiving morning. Our severe weather threat looks next to none in the Valley, but a few stronger storms are possible to our west across Central Alabama. Some sun will break through tomorrow afternoon, so any socially-distant outside dining plans should fare better during the PM hours, but have the WTVM Weather app handy to keep track of things!