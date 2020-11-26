Few Showers Through Lunchtime for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a few showers on and off throughout the day for Thanksgiving across the Chattahoochee Valley - not a washout by any means, but there could be some showers and storms out there. The rain chance is going to die out throughout the day and by dinnertime almost all of us will be dry. We dry out even more overnight before bringing in some more showers tomorrow, pretty much the same as today, just a few showers out there on and off throughout the day. Both days will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. After that we cool off a good bit next week as we track another cold front that will bring more showers and storms to the area by Monday. Once this front clears, we will be seeing a very cool air mass enter the region putting our highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.