Home Depot, Terry’s Grocery donates check to Branches Home for Veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Home Depot along with Terry’s Grocery in Smiths Station presented a check of $1,000 to Branches Home for Veterans as well as $100 vouchers to veterans for Thanksgiving.
New Veterans Home aims to lower homeless veteran population in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The organization opened its doors in November, but due to COVID-19, a lot of contracts and projects were incomplete. Owner Modell McKenzie says this donation can help get a lot of work done.
“We are so grateful to Home Depot. Home Depot has donated over $5,000 for one to build a deck on to the man cave we have in the back for our veterans,” said Modell McKenzie, owner of Branches Home for Veterans. “Home Depot came with Terry’s Groceries and donated $1,000 to help us through the holidays and also with this COVID-19 cause that thousand dollars can go along way.”
Branches Home For Veterans currently help up to 10 veterans at once who have little to no family support.
