Local homeless ministry serves Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of people

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local homeless ministry served hundreds of people a traditional turkey meal Wednesday but gave them more than food.
The M2540 group, named after the Bible verse Matthew 25:40, had their 5th annual Thanksgiving event in Columbus.
A hundred volunteers served turkey, dressing, sweet potato soufflé, green beans, and desserts to about 400 people in need. They also gave them clothes and blankets.
Clothes were stacked on tables for people to pick and choose.
“Out in the streets with the homecooked meal, this is a gathering for Thanksgiving with our friends,” said Ed Grifenhagen, Pastor at Church on the Trail. “We have a great relationship with the people in the community and this is an extension of that.”
The Church on the Trail pastor and members of this homeless ministry also gave out a few hundred bags of groceries at this event just behind Highland Community Church.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.