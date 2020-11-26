Reports show increase in drunk driving during Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Holiday travel may down during the pandemic, but lots of cars are still on the road.
Data from the National highway Traffic Safety Administration shows a spike in impaired driving related crashes throughout the Thanksgiving holiday period, making it one of the deadliest holidays on the roads.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, this in part due to the cultural phenomenon known as Blackout Wednesday that promotes lots of drinking throughout the holiday weekend.
Leaders with Barber’s Driving School in Columbus warn to be patient when behind the wheel.
“The way people should drive would be as if it was their mother or father, or sister or brother next to them, in front of them, behind them,” Buster Barber, operations manager at Barber’s Driving School. “That’s someone else’s loved one so, you just want to be courteous. When people are trying to get over, let them over. Don’t block them in.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is asking drivers to plan accordingly with more traffic than normal expected Wednesday though Sunday. ALEA said it will be increasing its trooper presence on the roads this holiday season along with checkpoints.
