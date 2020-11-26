UPDATE: Victim ID’d in third murder within 24 hours in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Thanksgiving Day death marks the third murder in Sumter County, Georgia, within 24 hours.
The coroner reports he was called to 200 block of Middle River Road in Americus.
Sheriff Eric Bryant said shortly after 1 p.m., first responders found a person dead from being struck in the head. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Richard Pitts. Bryant said he did not appear to have any gunshot wounds.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene. Bryant said the alleged suspect was there when law enforcement arrived and is in custody.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.