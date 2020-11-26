Unsettled Holiday Weekend; Cold Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Thanksgiving! It sure is not feeling like it in the weather department! Many 70s out there with some sticky humidity values. The threat for heavier shower and storms has ended for tonight. But the we are not out the woods when it comes to the wet weather. A 20-30% coverage in shower remains for Friday, would not hurt to have the umbrella in the car if heading out shopping. Temps stay in the 70s through Saturday with similar rain coverage. Sunday we await a strong cold front, with that we will have a 40% coverage of storms Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will be the wettest time frame. From there, Monday features falling temps through the day form the 60s to 50s to 40s to 30s by midnight Tuesday! A unseasonably cold day in store for Tuesday with 40s for highs and lows in the upper 20s! Not quite record breaking but getting pretty close for sure!