Auburn’s Blue Friday helping support small businesses

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Auburn is hosting its own version of Black Friday, but instead it’s called Blue Friday, where a number of small businesses are slashing their prices on goods to encourage people to shop local.
The Auburn Chamber of Commerce estimates the pandemic has cost local small businesses hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue.
Friday, many store owners are hoping to gain some of that lost revenue back with Blue Friday.
“This Black Friday has been a lot more quiet than last year, but we are very grateful for how many customers we have had today,” Kelsey Fuller, owner of fab’rik Auburn.
Fuller said on a normal day, her store sees 30 to 40 customers. Blue Friday draws over 100.
Blue Friday gives smaller stores like fab’rik a chance to shine among big-box retail stores.
“If we don’t have our customers come in and support us, we won’t be able to survive,” Fuller said. “And also with small businesses, you get that personalized shopping experience so you get hands-on help whenever you come in.”
Like many stores, fab’rik had to implement extra safety measures due to the pandemic.
Some shoppers said the reason they chose to shop Auburn’s Blue Friday is that they know that smaller businesses put their customer’s wellbeing first.
“Local stores are able to have a lower capacity as opposed to those big stores because they really are making sure the customer is safe and protected,” Breanna Tyre said.
Other shoppers said they chose to shop local to support the families who own the shops.
“It is not a big corporation, it is not a CEO making millions of dollars a year. It is a family and a personal experience,” Michelle Bethune said.
“It also supports downtown Auburn which is great,” Hayley Price said. “We love all the small businesses.”
Many retailers extended their hours for Blue Friday to offer shoppers more time to shop local.
