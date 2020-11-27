Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a “critically” missing teen.
Nickolas Bonilla, 17, was last seen Nov. 27 at round 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dogwood Drive. Police say he suffers from autism.
Nickolas is 6′0″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair.
Nickolas was last seen wearing a navy blue, long sleeve shirt with white stripes down the sleeves and the word “Adidas” on the front, brownish-green pants with tears in the knees, and gray Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449/706-225-4384.
