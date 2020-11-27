Columbus police searching for missing woman last seen near 15th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman.
Jamie Johnson, 32, was last seen Nov. 18 near the 1100 block of 15th Street.
Police say she suffers from mild retardation. Johnson is 5′5″ and weighs 193 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Columbus police say she may be with a male identified as Tracey Brown.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449/706-225-4384.
