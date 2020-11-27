Columbus shoppers catch deals on Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coronavirus pandemic did not stop shoppers from getting deals on Black Friday.
An-in person line and car line wrapped around Best Buy on Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus.
Employees monitored the number of people that went inside to make sure there was ample room for social distancing.
Cars packed the parking lots as shoppers carried their bags from one door-busting deal to another. One woman said the crowds were not as bad as she expected them to be.
“So far, I went to Walmart, Walmart on Gateway. [It’s crowded, but not so crowded as I’m about to go into Best Buy with this line that’s down the street. I think it’s looking pretty good. People are shopping. I think some people have probably done online shopping, but this is definitely still Black Friday, so we’re going to enjoy it,” said Tracey Spurrows.
Face masks were prevalent in stores as the mask mandate is still in effect in Columbus. People said the lines were not as bad as they imagined and now they’re gearing up for Small Business Saturday.
