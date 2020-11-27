Paws Humane Society in Columbus holds annual Black Friday adoption event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While many people were out on Black Friday snagging deals on clothes, appliances, and other goods, some people were shopping for a new pet at Paws Humane Society in Columbus.
Paws hosted its annual Black Friday event where all adoption fees were waived on animals. Courtney Pierce, the director of adoptions and admissions, said Paws will continue to waive adoption fees through Sunday.
“We typically have a line as you can see behind me. Previous years it has been a little busier, but I think COVID may have affected that a little. But we are really excited because what we are trying to do is clear out the shelter completely and find everybody a home for the holidays,” said Pierce.
Paws Humane Society said events like this help clear out more space in its kennels so that more animals can be taken in from Columbus Animal Control. For people who may be interested in finding a pet to adopt, an application form is requested to make sure every pet has a safe and happy life.
