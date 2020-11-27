Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two suspects in October Hatchechubbee murder

Taylor said it appears the suspects and victim were acquaintances. He said he believes the suspects made it look like they had broken down, and waved Wilborn down for help, when he tried to do just that... the sheriff alleges the duo attacked. Taylor said the autopsy revealed Wilborn died from a gunshot wound. Although Taylor said, it’s unknown where the shooting took place. Wilborn’s body was found more than 20 miles away from the place where he disappeared.