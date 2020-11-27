Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two suspects in October Hatchechubbee murder

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Nine days after going missing from Lonesome Pine Road in Russell County, 39-year-old Anthony Wilborn’s body was found in a creek in Hatchechubbee in late October. More than a month later, Sheriff Heath Taylor announces two arrests: 46-year-old Gary Cochran and 26-year-old Jauvon Williams.
“We have them in custody for capital murder, in the Russell County Jail with no bond,” Sheriff Taylor said.
Anthony Wilborn, 39 of Phenix City, was last seen October 21 at around 9:30 a.m. As of October 30, the Phenix City Police Department’s missing persons case turned into a Russell County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation.
Taylor said it appears the suspects and victim were acquaintances. He said he believes the suspects made it look like they had broken down, and waved Wilborn down for help, when he tried to do just that... the sheriff alleges the duo attacked. Taylor said the autopsy revealed Wilborn died from a gunshot wound. Although Taylor said, it’s unknown where the shooting took place. Wilborn’s body was found more than 20 miles away from the place where he disappeared.
“They intended to rob Anthony of any potential cash they believed he may have had on him,” Taylor said.
“Anthony was my nephew, my sister’s youngest son, we all miss him dearly,” Wilborn’s uncle, Drew Tyner said. “It was a senseless murder and I just wish things like this wouldn’t happen.”
Taylor said investigators worked day and night to find out what happened. Wilborn’s family said they’re thankful for that dedication.
“He assured us they were going to turn over every stone, and make every effort possible to find out who committed this crime, and he held true to his word,” Tyner said.
“They had no idea for so long what happened to their family member and loved one, and so we want to do everything in our to give them closure, even if it’s something as horrific as what occurred here,” Taylor said.
In the end, Sheriff Taylor said it came down to the evidence.
“DNA was crucial, we do have other evidence we believe we will be able to present in court but DNA was crucial in us being able to solve this case,” he said.
Sheriff Taylor said what his office deals with on a daily basis shows people have no value for human life anymore. He hopes to send a message to anyone committing crimes in Russell County.
“We can’t bring back Anthony, but we can certainly speak for him and his family and do the best we can to make sure this does not happen to somebody else,” he said.
This case remains under investigation.
