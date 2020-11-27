Sports Overtime: Week 15 Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for another week of scores, highlights and more from underneath the Friday night lights.
The Week 15 Sports Overtime Game of the Week sees Stratford Academy take on Brookstone.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Jonathon Hoppe will have all the latest information on all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Stratford Academy (42) at Brookstone (21)
Pacelli (37) at Mount de Sales (3)
Lincoln County (29) at Chattahoochee County (13)
Taylor County (18) at Washington Wilkes (41)
Manchester (20) at Commerce (52)
Harris County (28) at Creekside (47)
Skipstone (0) at Calvary Christian (23)
