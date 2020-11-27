Tracking Another Cold Front Coming Through Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Friday we will see a few showers and storms around in the morning with highs in the mid 70s across the Chattahoochee Valley. The rain coverage is better overnight when we get into a 40% range heading into Saturday morning, again drying out for the middle part of the day and evening with highs only in the mid-60s. The best shot at a shower or storm this weekend though will come Sunday evening when we have a system move through which will put our rain coverage around 60% - we are still fine-tuning this forecast, but we could see a few strong storms in the mix moving on Sunday night into Monday morning. We will hit our high temperature on Monday morning, and will get much cooler throughout the day. At that point, a cool and dry air mass moves into the Valley and we are looking pretty cold for the work week with highs in the upper-40s to mid 50s most days and lows in the 30s. This cooler air mass will park over the area for a few days and keeps our rain coverages low through the end of the week.