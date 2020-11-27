Unsettled Weekend, Then Big-Time Cold Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will continue overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, but most of Saturday will be dry and clouds with only a couple of passing showers out there. The next storm system will roll through Sunday with rain becoming likely into the afternoon, evening, and night. We can’t rule out a few storms that could be strong on Sunday, so we’ll keep an eye on things for you. The coldest air of the season will blow in late Sunday into Monday with temperatures staying in the 40s for most folks on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and only a slim chance at any additional showers. Lows will bottom out in the 20s and 30s early Tuesday morning with wind chills in the teens! A hard freeze (mid 20s or below) is likely for some folks early Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and Tuesday will be a sunny day with highs only in the 40s in most spots. Look for the mid to upper 50s to stick around for highs for the middle and end of next week with another rain chance coming our way by next Friday with a chilly weather pattern sticking around.