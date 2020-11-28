Columbus man dead after late night shooting on Enoch Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is dead and police are searching for his killer after a Friday night shooting.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Enoch Dr. at approximately 9:53 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.
Once on the scene, officers found 44-year-old Charles Adam Brazell inside his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced Brazell dead on the scene at 10:53 p.m.
Witnesses described a possible suspect vehicle as a red Ford F-150 with unknown occupants.
There is no word on if police have any suspects.
Anyone with information on Brazell’s murder is asked to contact CPD investigators at 706-225-4391.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.