Columbus man dead after late night shooting on Enoch Dr.

Columbus man dead after late night shooting on Enoch Dr.
Heavy police presence on Enoch Dr. in Columbus (Source: Walter Broseghini)
By Alex Jones | November 28, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 9:11 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is dead and police are searching for his killer after a Friday night shooting.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Enoch Dr. at approximately 9:53 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Once on the scene, officers found 44-year-old Charles Adam Brazell inside his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced Brazell dead on the scene at 10:53 p.m.

Witnesses described a possible suspect vehicle as a red Ford F-150 with unknown occupants.

There is no word on if police have any suspects.

Anyone with information on Brazell’s murder is asked to contact CPD investigators at 706-225-4391.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.