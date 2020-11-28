Early morning stabbing investigation leads to one woman’s arrest

Early morning stabbing investigation leads to one woman’s arrest
43-year-old Tessra Bussie, charged with aggravated assault, child cruelty (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | November 28, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 10:50 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning stabbing investigation in Columbus has landed one woman behind bars.

According to police reports, officers were called to Barcelona Dr. at approximately 4:55 a.m. Saturday in reference to a stabbing.

Details of the incident are limited at this time, but police do show that the investigation led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tessra Bussie.

Bussie is being charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

She is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail where she awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Monday, Nov. 30 at 8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.