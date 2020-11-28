Much Cooler for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After morning showers fizzle out, we will be mostly dry for your Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s. For Sunday, we are tracking a low pressure system that is attached to a strong cold front which could bring us some showers and storms especially in the nighttime hours. Overnight Sunday into the early Monday morning hours we could see a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. We are under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather overnight Sunday - main concerns would be flooding, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. The tornado threat is very low on Sunday night, but not zero - this is not our concern with this system, flooding is. Once the rain moves out in the later morning hours of Monday we will dry out and cool off significantly. We hit our high temperature in the morning and throughout the day we will drop temperatures quickly as cooler, drier air ushers into the area. We are talking highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the upper 20s and 30s for the work week.