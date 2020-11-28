Stormy Sunday; Very Cold Early Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lately, we have been spoiled with rather mild late November weather. But if you haven’t invested in a jacket yet, time is running out. Before we get to the cold, we have a rather potent storm system heading our way for Sunday evening and night. The day tomorrow will start much drier than it will end, with light to moderate rain by early afternoon, then towards the evening some heavy rainfall/storms move in, talking 80%+ in coverage. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds, and a non-zero chance of a weak tornado is there past midnight tomorrow night, and a solid 1-2in+ of rain is likely. Temps will be mild in the mid-60s through midnight Sunday Night as well. As a cold front swings through, out temps crash into the 40s by Monday morning with scattered light showers (20-30% coverage). Monday temps sit steady in the low 50s before tumbling into the 20s and 30s Monday night. Winds chills Tuesday AM will be in the teens and 20s! A hard freeze will occur area wide. Below average temps stay with us for the next week or more.