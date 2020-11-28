9-year-old seriously injured in overnight shooting in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in West Point has left a 9-year-old seriously injured.
According to police, two suspects began shooting a residence occupied by several children in the 1200 block of E. 13th St. at 4:00 a.m. on Friday.
During the shooting, a 9-year-old suffered serious injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
West Point police say they have identified both suspects and issued warrants for their arrest. The identities of those suspects have not yet been released.
The incident is being investigated as multiple counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to children.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact West Point police or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.