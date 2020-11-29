Columbus shoppers supporting local businesses on Small Business Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following Black Friday, Columbus shoppers were able to get some holiday shopping done while supporting local retailers hit hard by the pandemic.
Many local shops are in need of business this holiday season after having to close toward the beginning of the pandemic.
Locally owned businesses in uptown Columbus participated in Small Business Saturday hoping to make some revenue.
One business owner says she is joyous and grateful for those who came out to support them.
“It makes us feel loved and know that we’re being supported and it really means the world to us, it’s no small thing. We love it, so thank you to everyone who has come out and shopped with us for small businesses,” said Brooke Wesley, owner of Uptown Exclusives.
Shopping locally from stores within your community benefits the local economy, creates jobs, and maintain roadways.
