LaGrange man in critical condition after allegedly being ambushed

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is hospitalized and in critical condition after allegedly being ambushed early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 200 block of McGregor St. just before 1:00 a.m. in reference to a person who had been shot.
On scene, officers found a 26-year-old man lying on the ground suffering a single gunshot wound. A second person, who was uninjured, was also on the scene.
The injured victim was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he is currently listed in critical condition.
An initial investigation determined that three unknown suspects emerged from a wooded area and began firing at the two men.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.