Rain/Storms Tonight; Winter-Like Temps Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday weekend has come to a rainy end for the Chattahoochee Valley. More heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms should be expected through tonight, severe risk is very limited to areas south of Columbus. That is where an isolated damaging wind gust or brief weak tornado may occur, not the best set up for severe weather however. Monday will start off with a few isolated showers, and give away to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. If you are looking for snow flurries, head up to north Georgia! Temps start off in the low 50s Monday, and end we end the day in the 40s with a chilly northwesterly wind. Tuesday morning will be very cold with middle and upper 20s expected area wide, wind chills in the teens and 20s! Sunny skies will prevail with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s towards the middle part of the week. Overall a very January like week on the way in terms of temps, bundle up and stay warm!