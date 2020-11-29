Strong Storms Possible Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are tracking a low pressure system to our west that could bring some strong to severe storms to parts of the Chattahoochee Valley tonight. We will see rain throughout the day today, and could see some stronger storms moving through late tonight into early Monday morning. As of this morning, there is a level 1/5 risk for severe weather for our middle counties in our viewing area, and a level 2/5 risk for severe weather for our southern counties. Main threats will be gusty winds, the potential for isolated flooding, and frequent lightning. For our more southern counties, there is an isolated tornado threat for a brief, weak tornado. This system has been changing and evolving this morning, so we could still see some changes in the forecast. We will continue to monitor this system and will keep you posted on air, online, on social, and within the WTVM Weather App. Once the rain clears overnight, we will have a cooler and drier air mass pushing into the area. By the work week we will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.