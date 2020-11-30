Body found in a ditch prompts Valley death investigation

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in east Alabama after passersby in Valley found a body lying in a ditch.
Police were called to King Rd. near Fob James Dr. at approximately 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Once there, officers found a deceased man suffering multiple gunshot wounds lying in a ditch.
Officers made contact with the 35-year-old deceased man’s parents who reported that he left their house at 9:30 p.m. the previous night.
The victim’s identity is not yet being released.
The body is being sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Anyone who heard gunshots or saw suspicious activity between 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning is asked to contact Valley police at 334-756-5200.
