A Cold Transition from November to December

While some flurries will be possible across north Alabama and north Georgia today, temperatures won’t get cold enough here in the Valley to support any wintry precipitation, although a stray shower is still possible through the early evening thanks to some remnant moisture on the backside of the area of low pressure. Expect freezing conditions Tuesday through Thursday mornings with temperatures widespread in the low 30s and upper 20s at least. Wind chills will also remain bitterly cold tomorrow morning. So, not a bad idea the next few nights to remember the 4 Ps: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People!