A Cold Transition from November to December

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After periods of wet weather over the Thanksgiving holiday, we wrap up November and head into December with a blast of cold winter air to get us in the Christmas spirit! Clouds will linger today behind the cold front, but temperatures will also plummet into the 40s throughout the day with wind chills possible in the 30s at time. A Wind Advisory is in place across our area today too with chilly gusts up to 35 MPH thanks to the strong cold front moving across the Southeast.
While some flurries will be possible across north Alabama and north Georgia today, temperatures won’t get cold enough here in the Valley to support any wintry precipitation, although a stray shower is still possible through the early evening thanks to some remnant moisture on the backside of the area of low pressure. Expect freezing conditions Tuesday through Thursday mornings with temperatures widespread in the low 30s and upper 20s at least. Wind chills will also remain bitterly cold tomorrow morning. So, not a bad idea the next few nights to remember the 4 Ps: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People!
Sunshine returns in full for Tuesday with high temperatures still only in the 40s. Afternoon temperatures will still run below average in the mid to upper 50s through next week, and overall the pattern looks dry; however, another cold front headed our way by the end of the week will bring a chance of a few showers and a cold rain at times on Friday, but other than that, sunny, cool and dry weather for the start of December!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.