Columbus man killed just days before his 23rd birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is dead just days before his 23rd birthday after an overnight incident on Torch Hill Rd.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 22-year-old Dominique Wisdom was pronounced dead at the crossroads of Torch Hill Rd. and Matthews St. at 2:15 a.m.
He would have been 23 on Dec. 2.
There is no word from police at this time on if they have any potential suspects.
Wisdom’s body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
This is the 43rd homicide of 2020 in Columbus, according to Bryan.
